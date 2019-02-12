Police identify Atascadero man killed in North County crash
February 12, 2019
Police have identified the Atascadero man killed in a crash on Highway 46 in Paso Robles on Friday as Barry Stephenson, 68. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly before 2 p.m., Stephenson was riding a Kawasaki motorcycle headed westbound on Highway 46 when a Toyota SUV pulled out of the Hunter Ranch Golf Course. Stephenson, who was unable to stop his motorcycle, crashed into the back of the SUV.
Stephenson was thrown from his bike onto the highway. Responders pronounced him dead at the scene of the crash.
The driver of the Toyota emerged from the crash uninjured. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines