Marijuana grower facing charges of perjury and illegal cultivation
February 12, 2019
Santa Barbara County Sheriff deputies destroyed approximately 1,300 cannabis plants and 500 pounds of dried marijuana on Monday morning after discovering the grower had fraudulently obtained a temporary cannabis cultivation permit. [Cal Coast Times]
Responding to a tip, shortly before 7 a.m., deputies served a search warrant at a grow in the 2000 block of Wild Oak Road in an unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County. Before obtaining the search warrant, deputies determined the 52-year-old operator of the facility had obtained his permits through perjury and fraud.
Investigators have submitted the case to the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office for review.
