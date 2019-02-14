Nipomo man nabbed 98-year-old man’s classic truck

February 14, 2019

A Nipomo man recently stole a 1928 Ford Model A truck from a 98-year-old man who had owned the vehicle for more than 40 years, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

On Feb. 6, the San Luis Obispo County Auto Theft Task Force, which is comprised of CHP officers and sheriff’s deputies, obtained information that the stolen Model A was being offered for sale. The classic truck had been stolen during a residential burglary.

Stolen vehicle task force investigators developed leads, located the stolen truck and, on Feb. 8, conducted a joint operation with the SLO County Gang Task Force. Officers found the classic truck and arrested Gasper Gonzales of Nipomo.

The elderly victim received his family heirloom back and was overjoyed, the CHP stated in a Facebook post. The sheriff’s office website does not list Gonzales as currently being in jail.

