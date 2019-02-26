Front Page  »  

SLO County sheriff’s deputy injured in crash near Cal Poly

February 26, 2019

A San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputy was extricated from his unmarked car after it was struck by another vehicle near Cal Poly Tuesday morning. [Tribune]

At about 10 a.m., a woman in a black Dodge Charger turned left off southbound Santa Rosa Street onto Highland Drive by the entrance to the Cal Poly campus in front of the unidentified deputy’s car, which was heading northbound on Santa Rosa Street. The collision trapped the deputy, who suffered undisclosed injuries, in his county vehicle.

Emergency medical personnel transported the deputy to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center for treatment. The woman suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Police Sgt. John Villanti said the collision was significant because of the speeds cars regularly travel in the area. It is unclear how fast the cars were traveling, but drivers often exceed the 45 mph speed limit in the area, Villanti said.

Authorities temporarily closed Highland Drive on the Cal Poly campus following the collision.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
DocT

So, the car turned left in front of the sheriff’s car……that implies that the black Charger wasn’t speeding, certainly not anywhere near 45 MPH. Could they have turned left into oncoming traffic? Yes indeed.


However, it is much more likely—-and I’m going to predict this is what the investigation will find—-that the sheriff was speeding. From the description given here, if the sheriff was going, say 70 mph, when everyone else is going about 45 mph, that would mean that the woman turning left into Cal Poly could have misjudged the speed of the sheriff.


Why do I think this is the cause? Because we all know that law enforcement has a free pass when it comes to speeding, DUI, open containers, etc. The laws that they enforce on us do not apply to them, which naturally means they tend to drive as fast as they are comfortable driving. Certainly 70 mph is a comfortable speed on that road…..barring cross traffic.


The bodily fluids of the woman will be extracted and examined in order to find residue of some substance for which they can blame her.


No such examination of bodily fluids will be required from the sheriff, so the only way he can be found at fault is if he was speeding.


This woman needs a good lawyer.


Vote Up-3Vote Down 
02/26/2019 3:27 pm
Shocked in MB

Wow, a conclusion and then the rationalization to reach the conclusion.


Vote Up0Vote Down 
02/26/2019 4:13 pm
﻿