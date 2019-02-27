Highway 1 closed north of San Simon because of incoming storm
February 26, 2019
Caltrans has closed Highway 1 north of San Simeon because of a significant storm expected to reach the Central Coast Tuesday evening. Storm activity is forecast through Thursday morning. [Cal Coast Times]
At both Paul’s Slide and Mud Creek, gates are closed and no travel is permitted.
“The gates on either side of Mud Creek and Paul’s Slide will be key locked,” Caltrans said in a press release. “These gates will not be manned when the highway is closed and there will be no access to anyone, including Emergency Services or Caltrans employees until a proper assessment can be made and any necessary cleanup has been completed.”
People attempting to travel to or from the area between the closures can travel on highways 68 and 101.
