Truck crashes into Scout Coffee in San Luis Obispo

February 23, 2019

No one was injured Saturday morning when a truck crashed into Scout Coffee on Foothill Boulevard in San Luis Obispo. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 8 a.m., while attempting to park the driver of the truck hit the accelerator instead of the brake and crashed into the building. Because of damage to the front wall, the owners closed the coffee shop temporarily, according to an Instagram post.

“When you own a business, you get accustomed to the ups and downs – and today we are experiencing a new challenge,” according to an Instagram post. A truck accidentally drove through our cafe this morning. (Too soon for making Scout a drive – thru joke?)”

While repairs are expected to be completed next week, the owners plan to board up the building and to continue to serve the community.

“Thankfully no one was injured!,” the Instagram post says. “It w

Loading...