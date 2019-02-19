Two suspects rob man at gunpoint at Pirate’s Cove

February 19, 2019

A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy, both from Santa Maria, allegedly pointed a gun at two people who were sitting in their cars at the Pirate’s Cove parking lot Monday evening, robbing one of the individuals. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 7:20 p.m., the two suspects walked up to the window of a car in the lot at Cave Landing Road and pointed a gun at the driver, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. The robbers threatened the driver, but the individual drove off and called 911.

The robbers then confronted a person in another vehicle in the lot. This time, the robbers stole personal property from the victim and attempted to take the person’s vehicle, as well, but did not succeed, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspects fled the area, but deputies located them and detained them after a short foot pursuit. A CHP helicopter assisted with the search for the suspects.

Sheriff’s officials have identified the 20-year-old man as Brayan Arellano. The sheriff’s office is withholding the name of the juvenile suspect.

Deputies booked Arrellano in SLO County Jail, where he currently remains in custody on charges of armed robbery, attempted carjacking, making terrorist threats and conspiracy. Arellano’s bail is set at $60,000.

The teen was booked into juvenile hall on the same charges as Arellano. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

KSBY interviewed the robbery victim, Kenneth Ulrich, who said one the suspects yelled, “I will kill you,” while pointing a gun at him. The suspects stole Ulrich’s iPhone and iPad, though Ulrich managed to recover the iPad, he said.

