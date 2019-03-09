Atascadero man accused of vandalizing vehicles and businesses

Arroyo Grande police arrested an Atascadero man on Thursday who allegedly threw rocks at the windshields of San Luis Obispo County-owned vehicles in a social services parking lot, as well as at the window of a nearby business. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before noon, Anthony Christopher Panos, 20, of Atascadero was throwing large rocks at the windshields of vehicles in the parking lot of the San Luis Obispo County Social Services office at 1086 East Grande Avenue in Arroyo Grande, witnesses told police. Panos then walked down East Grand Avenue, where an Arroyo Grande officer witnessed him throw a rock through the window of a business in the 900 block of the street, police said.

Officers arrested Panos and booked him into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on a charge of felony vandalism.

The Atascadero man remains in custody with his bail set at $20,000, according to the county.

