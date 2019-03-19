Atascadero police arrest seven people during drug bust

A drug bust at an Atascadero home on Monday netted seven arrests, according to the city’s police department. [Cal Coast Times]

At 7 a.m., Atascadero police, with assistance from the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s K-9 team, served a narcotics related search warrant at a property in the 5000 block of Olmeda Avenue. Officers contacted nine people at the location, seven of whom they arrested.

Officers arrested the following suspects, all of whom are Atascadero residents:

Harmony Duncan, 36, who was charged with maintaining a place for using drugs, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Erin Morgan, 33, who was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance and having a warrant.

Amanda Jimenez, 22, who was charged with false impersonation of another.

Christopher Heinlein, 21, who was charged with false impersonation of another and having a warrant.

Alejandro Gutierrez, 24, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ricki Thompson, 19, who was charged with being under the influence of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and a probation violation.

Abigail Scheiderer, 25, who was charged with resisting or delaying a police officer and having a warrant.

Officers booked all seven of the suspects into the San Luis Obispo County Jail.

