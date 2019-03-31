California Valley woman killed in single vehicle crash

March 31, 2019

A 23-year-old California Valley woman was killed Saturday night in a single vehicle crash near Soda Lake, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 8 p.m., Robbie Lee Roe was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus northbound on El Mira Road north of Belmont Trail, according to California Highway Patrol. Roe’s car drifted to the left, and she over-corrected and lost control of her car.

The car then traveled down a slight embankment, rolled once, and landed on its wheels.

Roe, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was killed in the crash.

Loading...