Cambria burglar leads deputies on high-speed chase

March 4, 2019

A man caught burglarizing a home in Cambria Saturday evening fled San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies in a vehicle on Highway 1 and later on foot. The suspect managed to evade capture. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 6 p.m., a Cambria man arrived at his home in the 2900 block of Burton Drive and found a man burglarizing the residence. The suspect then fled in a 2015 silver Hyundai Veloster, which investigators determined was stolen out of Seattle, according to the SLO County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies located the vehicle and tried to conduct a traffic stop. But, the suspect fled northbound on Highway 1.

Authorities called off the chase near Ragged Point, where the suspect was traveling at unsafe speeds. Deputies later located the suspect driving southbound on Highway 1 and deployed a spike strip near Moonstone Beach Drive.

The suspect then fled by foot. Deputies searched for the man but did not manage to find him.

Sheriff’s officials describe the suspect as about 30 years old, 6 feet tall, with a thin build, and long, brown hair. He was reportedly wearing dark clothing.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the incident to call the sheriff’s office at (805) 781-4550 or Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-7867.

