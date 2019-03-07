Crews rescue 11 people and animals from river in Atascadero

March 7, 2019

Following heavy rain, five people, five dogs and a cat became stranded on an island in the Salinas River in Atascadero Wednesday afternoon. Rescue crews brought the people and animals to safety. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 4:30 p.m., the group of people and their animals were stuck on an island by the 6900 block of Sycamore Road, according to the Atascadero Fire Department. Two rescue crews, as well as two fire engines, an ambulance and a CHP helicopter came out to the scene.

Crews guided the people and animals off the island and out of the river in a span of about 45 minutes. Emergency personnel used swift water rescue equipment to bring the people and animals to safety.

Everyone appeared to emerge from the incident uninjured.

Loading...