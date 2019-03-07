Front Page  »  

Paso Robles man facing the death penalty for double homicide

March 7, 2019

Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson

A Paso Robles man who is charged with two counts of murder after allegedly stabbing his girlfriend multiple times, killing her and their unborn child, could face life in prison without the possibility of parole or the death penalty, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

On Saturday, deputies discovered the body of Carrington Jane Broussard, 27, of Paso Robles, while assisting CHP officers in the chase of a man fleeing authorities in a stolen CHP vehicle. Broussard, who was nine months pregnant, was scheduled for a C-section this week, neighbors said.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a homeowner reported Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson had crashed his car into a mailbox and through a fence on York Mountain Road in Templeton.

While officers spoke with an ambulance driver, Johnson commandeered a CHP patrol vehicle and headed westbound on Highway 46. Johnson left his and Broussard’s 2-year-old and 4-year-old children at the crash site.

Officers deployed spike strips and successfully stopped the CHP vehicle on northbound Highway 1. Johnson, however, fled into dense brush with a knife he took from the CHP vehicle.

Carrington Jane Broussard

After officers shot Johnson with multiple bean bag rounds, they managed to take him into custody. As part of the investigation, sheriff’s deputies went to the couple’s home in the 2800 block of Sorrel Lane in the Heritage Ranch area and found Broussard’s body.

On Wednesday, prosecutors charged Johnson with two counts of murder, carjacking, evading a peace officer, theft of a law enforcement vehicle, resisting arrest and exhibiting a deadly weapon. Prosecutors also charged Johnson with enhancements that allow them to seek the death penalty or a sentence of life in prison without parole, according to prosecutors.

Deputy district attorneys Megan Baltierra and Michael Frye are prosecuting the case. Johnson is scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Thursday morning.


kayaknut

Come On…. We all know in California he really won’t face the death penalty, at most he’ll face 30-40 years in a special section of a prison. California doesn’t actually have a “death penalty” and until we fix it why even say we have it?


03/07/2019 8:26 am
SLOChildrenAtPlay

Death penalty? In California? Absolute joke. We haven’t executed anyone in 13 years ( the longest the state has ever gone without an execution). The last man we did execute been on death row for about 23 years, and was almost 80 y.o. So much for swift justice. The only way Broussard and her unborn baby would have received justice is if the Highway Patrol had shot bullets instead of beanbags. How about during the next “Women’s March” we highlight the injustices of how this State goes to extraordinary lengths to protect the killers of innocent women, instead of just marching to protest that Trump slept with a prostitute once.


There is no death penalty here in California anymore. It’s just a life sentence in a private cell with your own private telephone, and all of your legal fees are paid for. It’s actually far better than a life sentence, but the State calls it a “death” sentence so that it appears in the press that we do still somehow punish criminals. I wouldn’t doubt that in a few more years new legislation will be passed in Sacramento that allows the conditional release of these “poor misunderstood” killers.


03/07/2019 8:18 am
DPINC

Heroin and Meth at its best. ..


03/07/2019 7:42 am
