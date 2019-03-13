Motorcyclist killed in suspected DUI crash in Arroyo Grande

March 13, 2019

A man in his 30s was killed Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash on El Camino Real in Arroyo Grande, according to the Pismo Beach Police Department. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly after 2 a.m., a Pismo Beach police officer spotted the motorcyclist traveling at a high rate of speed on southbound 101 near Oak Park Road. As the officer approached the motorcycle, the rider slowed and exited the freeway at Halcyon Road, in front of the officer.

As he negotiated the off-ramp, the rider traveled into the oncoming traffic lane almost colliding with a light pole, and then running the red traffic light at the base of the off-ramp, before continuing southbound on El Camino Real.

As the officer activated his emergency lights, the rider accelerated away at a high rate of speed with the officer in pursuit. The rider then failed to negotiate a turn on El Camino Real, drove off the roadway, and crashed ejecting the rider.

First repsonders pronounced the motorcyclist deceased at the scene. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

