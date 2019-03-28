Front Page  »  

Multiple agencies raiding Grover Beach marijuana shop

March 28, 2019

Deputies and police officers from multiple agencies served a search warrant at 805 Beach Breaks, a Grover Beach marijuana store, on Thursday morning. [Cal Coast Times]

Deputies from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department along with Santa Maria and Grover Beach police officers are searching the store. This is the third search warrant served at a San Luis Obispo County marijuana business by Santa Barbara County law enforcement this week.

On Tuesday, Santa Barbara County deputies served a warrant at a county permitted cannabis cultivation site in Arroyo Grande and at an unpermitted marijuana grow in Los Osos.

In May 2018, 805 Beach Breaks was San Luis Obispo County’s first brick and mortar marijuana dispensary to open under California’s new pot legalization.


DPINC

Even juke boxes were mob owned and if business owner didn’t allow mobs jukebox there was dire consequences ….So I guess this is the new generation of mobsters .. Time for them to ante up protection money or Johnny law makes a visit. There’s always corruption in everything pot stores ,, juke boxes ,,, building permits etc etc


03/28/2019 4:15 pm
jimmy_me

Bribes for city government leaders? Check. Bribes for county government leaders? Check. Bribes for law enforcement agencies? Not done! What? Who forgot to pay off law enforcement?


03/28/2019 3:49 pm
Stunned

Why are all of the businesses that are supposedly up front and honest businessmen getting popped so often? Could it be because they’re far from upstanding citizens to begin with?


03/28/2019 12:57 pm
Hongo

Marijuana is certainly habit-forming in the cops who can’t seem to stop trying to bust people for it.


03/28/2019 11:18 am
MysticOne

There is that, but also the fact the businesses that are licensed seem to like to push the boundaries past the point of legality. Seen it over and over again.


03/28/2019 11:20 am
