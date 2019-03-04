Paso Robles man suspected of murdering pregnant woman

March 3, 2019

A 31-year-old Paso Robles man suspected of murdering a pregnant woman at his Heritage Ranch home on Sunday is in jail. [Cal Coast News]

Shortly before 6 a.m., San Luis Obispo County sheriff deputies went to assist CHP officers in a pursuit on Highway 46 West near York Mountain Road, according to the sheriff’s department. Officers then discovered Daniel Raul Rodriguez Johnson had allegedly abandoned the vehicle with a 2-year-old child and a 4-year-old child inside.

Johnson then stole a CHP cruiser and led officers on a chase that went from Highway 46 to northbound Highway 1.

In the San Simeon area, deputies deployed spike strips and successfully stopped the vehicle. Johnson, however, fled the scene.

Deputies located Johnson, who brandished a knife at deputies. After deputies shot Johnson with bean bag rounds, they were able to take him into custody.

During a welfare check of any potential witnesses, deputies discovered broken windows at Johnson’s home. Deputies then entered Johnson’s home and discovered a deceased woman inside.

In a press release, the sheriff’s department described the death as suspicious. Several neighbors, however, said a pregnant woman was murdered inside the home.

