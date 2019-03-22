Paso Robles plans to build a homeless shelter

Local officials are planning to construct a shelter in Paso Robles designed to house and keep warm homeless people during the cold months of the year.

The cities of Paso Robles and Atascadero, as well as local homeless services agencies, are partnering on the approximately $1.7 million project. The site of the planned 5,000 square foot, 36-bed facility is next to the Paso Robles Wastewater Treatment Plant on Sulphur Springs Road near the intersection of highways 101 and 46.

Plans call for much of the project to be funded by way of homelessness-related grant money passed down from the state of California to San Luis Obispo County. The agencies involved in the project are applying for those funds, as well as some federal grant money.

The project would help get homeless people out of the Salinas Riverbed, where storms have led to dangerous situations. As currently planned, the shelter would initially be open overnight in the months of November through March.

