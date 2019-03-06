Front Page  »  

Paso Robles teen killed in Templeton crash

March 6, 2019

A 17-year-old girl was killed Tuesday night after she walked into traffic on Highway 101 in Templeton. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 11 p.m., the Paso Robles teen was walking on the right shoulder of northbound Highway 101, just north of the Las Tablas Road off-ramp, when she stepped in front of a vehicle driven by a 60-year-old Atascadero man. The right front fender of Bruce Eddy’s Chevrolet Impala then struck the teen, according to the CHP.

First responders pronounced the teen dead at the scene. Officials are withholding the victim’s identity while they notify her relatives.

Investigators do not suspect the driver was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.


DPINC

Today’s weed is not the weed of years past and/or neither is thee other drugs out there. Remember the lady 2 months ago who just stopped her car in middle of curbaril overpass and ran jumped off overpass onto freeway. .. I suspect they were high. Possibly the lady having hallucinations the 17 year old I don’t know maybe she was sober …That’s a shame she was way to young to die


03/06/2019 10:31 am
ccmom

Weed does not make you hallucinate. But, yes. She was way too young to die.


03/06/2019 11:44 am
exWGemployee

Why in the hell was she strolling alongside the freeway? Very strange.


03/06/2019 10:04 am
slomark

My bet would be drunk or high, and she was taking a shortcut, and couldn’t walk straight. Hopefully I’m wrong.


03/06/2019 10:19 am
