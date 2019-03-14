Person injured in crash on Highway 101 in SLO
March 14, 2019
A driver in a bronze Tesla drove off Highway 101 and crashed into a pole Thursday morning around the southwestern edge of San Luis Obispo, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]
Shortly before 9 a.m, the driver was headed southbound when the car hit debris near the Los Osos Valley Road exit. The driver then lost control, drove off the road and hit a pole.
According to the CHP, the driver sustained injuries in the crash and an ambulance was called to the scene.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines