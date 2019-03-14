Person injured in crash on Highway 101 in SLO

March 14, 2019

A driver in a bronze Tesla drove off Highway 101 and crashed into a pole Thursday morning around the southwestern edge of San Luis Obispo, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 9 a.m, the driver was headed southbound when the car hit debris near the Los Osos Valley Road exit. The driver then lost control, drove off the road and hit a pole.

According to the CHP, the driver sustained injuries in the crash and an ambulance was called to the scene.

