Teen babysitter killed in drive by shooting in Lompoc

March 5, 2019

A stray bullet fired during a gang-related drive-by shooting in Lompoc Monday evening struck and killed a 17-year-old girl who was babysitting at the time, according to the city’s police department. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 8 p.m., a known gang member was walking through the 600 block of the West Ocean and Walnut avenues alleyway when a vehicle approached the man. Passengers then shot at him from inside the car.

One of the bullets struck the man, who then managed to flee through an apartment complex, according to the Lompoc Police Department.

Hearing the commotion, the 17-year-old girl, who was babysitting younger siblings, stepped outside to see what was happening. A bullet struck the girl and killed her.

Medics transported the male victim to a hospital outside of Lompoc.

The teenage victim had no association with the gang member, who was the target of the shooting, police said.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the case to contact Detective Sergeant Arias or send a tip via the Lompoc Police Department mobile app.

