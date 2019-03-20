Time to hold SLO County Supervisors accountable

March 20, 2019

OPINION by JUNE MCPHEE

The residents of York Mountain in Templeton discovered this ill-conceived cannabis project at the 11th hour. When we objected, we were scolded by the County for not speaking up when the regulations were being formed!

Shouldn’t we be able to rely on our elected officials to protect the constituents’ best interests over the marijuana businesses? We had five days to try to protect ourselves, while they’ve been secretly working for two years.

Now we’re battling Goliath, trying to prove this project doesn’t belong here.

Then the Supervisors accuse us of lying and doctoring pictures, but ignore the lies the wannabe pot farmers have told, the shortcuts they’ve taken, and the fact that the County illegally exempted them from environmental review.

This huge operation, with 21,000 plus square feet of greenhouses and buildings and 3 acres of outdoor cultivation, highly visible from Highway 46, will hurt the resources and character of our peaceful community and will attract a criminal element. Vineyards and tomato farms don’t get robbed. Pot farms do. An Oakland security guard was recently shot by people robbing a marijuana business.

The County staff and some of our elected officials appear to have no qualms about bringing that kind of enterprise to our area. They should be ashamed of themselves and the laughably low bar they’re setting by even considering this project in its present form and location.

