Time to rewrite SLO County’s cannabis ordinance

March 25, 2019

OPINION by SLO Cannabis Watch Group

Concerned SLO County citizens have formed a “watchdog” organization, SLO Cannabis Watch Group (SCWG). We are committed to a collaborative relationship between residents, the cannabis industry, and government for controlled and responsible cannabis operations in our communities.

In our opinion, the reason for the contention between cannabis growers and residents are poorly written ordinances. If the laws were written in such a way to ensure both the success of the grower, and the protection of the neighborhoods, Tuesday’s decision wouldn’t be so pivotal.

The residents who are appealing these permits have done the homework we would have expected our county employees, the appointed and elected officials to have done: objectively analyze the impacts of cannabis cultivation (on air, water, zoning, and etc.) and suggest measurable and enforceable laws to regulate and ensure the health, safety, and enjoyment of our property alongside a successful cannabis grow.

Instead, our county government officials invited the cannabis industry to participate in a “working cannabis group” to help craft the ordinances under which they are now regulated. We believe it has been “the fox guarding the henhouse.” We now ask the reasonable voices of the residents to be invited and heard. We need the Board of Supervisors to listen.

Join us this Tuesday, March 26, at 9 a.m. after the consent agenda, to support the York Mountain appellant Ian McPhee, by wearing red to get the Board of Supervisors to pay attention, listen to SLO residents, and take a leadership position.

