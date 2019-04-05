Body of 26-year-old man found in Paso Robles pond

A 26-year-old Paso Robles man was found dead in a North County pond Thursday morning after having possibly drowned to death, according to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 10:15 a.m., a possible drowning was reported at Franklin Pond, part of Franklin Hot Springs, in the 3000 block of Creston Road in rural Paso Robles. Deputies arrived at the scene and found the man’s body floating in the water.

The county coroner’s unit identified the deceased man as Hugo Diaz De Alva. An autopsy is scheduled for next Tuesday to determine the cause and manner of De Alva’s death.

