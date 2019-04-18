Front Page  »  

Calling out the SLO New Times Shredder

April 18, 2019

SLO New Times Editor Camillia Lanham

OPINION by T. KEITH GURNEE

This week, one of my friends told me that my name was in the April 11 issue of the SLO New Times and The Shredder again. Since I don’t read the New Times anymore, my friend read to me what it said.

The Shredder tried to drag me into the Grover Beach homeless controversy (something I know very little about) urging opponents of the homeless shelter to contact me (calling me the “King of the NIMBYS”) to help them fight it. I’ve been called a lot of things in my life, but this is the first time I’ve heard that one.

The Shredder, who takes great joy in reveling and thriving in the salacious, is nothing more than an anonymous propagator of hate, rumor, and nastiness who doesn’t have the courage or decency to disclose his or her name. Content to hide behind a shroud of secrecy while tossing slanderous hand grenades at those he or she reviles, The Shredder is quite simply a coward.

But this latest jab caused me to reflect upon how far our two local printed newspapers have descended into irrelevance. The slant, bias, and inaccuracies of the Tribune and the New Times have relegated themselves to our local version of “fake news.”

By contrast, Cal Coast News and reporter Karen Velie does far and away the best job of true investigative reporting on the Central Coast, far better than our local print media. It was CCN who followed the case and broke the news with a video about the city employee cold-cocking a young woman at Mr. Ricks bar, only to have the Tribune report it two days later.

This week, the Shredder actually complemented Velie on breaking that story while dissing her out of professional jealousy for losing a legal battle that she will ultimately win. After all, it was Velie who exposed the waste and corruption of the Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA), not the Tribune or New Times.

It was Velie who uncovered the unreported contributions by the marijuana barons to the winners of the last city elections, prompting the panic-stricken victors to quickly amend their campaign-finance reports, a story utterly ignored by the Tribune and the New Times in the interest of protecting their darlings on the City Council.

So thanks to CCN for being the only locally consistent provider of the truth. As for the Shredder, grow up and get a life! At least this writer is not afraid to sign and stand by what he writes.


JordanJ

The Shredder used to have the pulse of the community, and would write honest and snarky editorials, back when it was written by Steve Moss.


Their current editor, Camillia Lanham, is from out of area, and knows very little about the community. She continually promotes lies that support advertisers or those in politics the New Times loves, like Adam Hill, John Shoals and Jeff Lee.


But to not cover the wrongdoing at the IWMA, because it will expose the perjury that led to the Cal Coast News loss of a lawsuit, is passed unethical.


04/18/2019 1:13 pm
Stunned

How pathetic that they would drag you into this! In that they hide The Shredder’s identity I think it’s fair to pin it on Camillia Lanham. After all, she’s responsible for what goes in that rag, right?


04/18/2019 12:07 pm
