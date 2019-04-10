Central Coast yearbook consultant arrested for sex with teen boys

April 10, 2019

A 52-year-old school yearbook consultant sought out teenage boys using a social media app and engaged in sex acts with at least three minors, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]

Greg Scott Ray lives in Buellton and works as a school yearbook consultant and salesman who covers Central California, according to the sheriff’s office. Detectives arrested Ray on Tuesday on various charges related to sexual conduct with minors.

On March 18, Santa Ynez Valley High School officials contacted the sheriff’s office about alleged inappropriate sexual conduct between a student and Ray. A teacher had overheard a conversation and reported it to administrators.

The Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division then launched an investigation. Investigators determined Ray was using a social media app in order to meet and have sexual contact with young males and that he was using the app for many years.

Sheriff’s detectives confirmed Ray had inappropriate sexual conduct with three teenage boys between the ages of 13 and 17. The illegal sex acts occurred in the Santa Ynez Valley, and Ray reached out to the victims multiple times over the course of several years, according to the sheriff’s office.

Currently, there is no information indicating Ray’s sexual encounters occurred on campus.

On Tuesday morning, sheriff’s detectives served a search warrant at Ray’s home in Buellton and arrested him. Deputies booked Ray into the Santa Barbara County Jail with his bail set at $1 million.

Detectives are asking anyone who has been victimized or knows of potential victims related to the case to call the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Division at (805) 681-4150 or anonymously call (805) 681-4171.

