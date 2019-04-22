Front Page  »  

Fire destroys car in Arroyo Grande, video

April 22, 2019

A vehicle caught on fire and severely burned near Highway 101 and Grand Avenue Sunday afternoon, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. [Cal Coast Times]

All of the occupants managed to get out of the car and are okay, fire officials said in a tweet. The blaze spread into vegetation near the highway before firefighters extinguished it.

Authorities closed a section of highway as firefighters tended to the blaze. It is unclear what caused the car to catch on fire.

 


