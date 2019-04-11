Los Osos woman killed in crash

April 11, 2019

A 67-year-old woman was killed in a crash with a utility truck Thursday morning near a construction zone in Los Osos. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 9 a.m., Catherine Zwart Hein, of Los Osos, was driving a black Volkswagen on South Bay Boulevard near Nipomo Avenue at a speed of about 50 mph. For an unknown reason, Hein drove off the roadway and struck the front of an unoccupied utility truck that was parked on a dirt shoulder.

Hein died after being transported to the hospital. There were no reports of other injuries in the collision.

A new traffic signal is being installed in the area where the crash occurred. Hein was wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Loading...