Deputy involved shooting in Nipomo
April 19, 2026
By KAREN VELIE
A 9-1-1 call regarding a family disturbance ended in an officer involved shooting in Nipomo on Sunday evening.
Shortly after 6:30 p.m., deputies arrived at the 700 block of Hill Street in Nipomo and an officer-involved shooting occurred. Sheriff’s detectives then secured the scene.
The investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released as the investigation proceeds. At this time, no further information is available.
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