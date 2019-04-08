Pismo Beach police searching for robbery suspect
April 8, 2019
Pismo Beach police are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed a robbery in Shell Beach Saturday night. [Cal Coast Times]
Witnesses reported a robbery in the 2600 block of Shell Beach Road at about 9:40 p.m., according to the Pismo Beach Police Department. No one suffered any injuries during the incident, and it is unclear what, if anything, the suspect stole.
By the time officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had fled. Police describe the suspect as having been dressed in all black.
The police department has not released additional details about the alleged robbery. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines