Pismo Beach police searching for robbery suspect

April 8, 2019

Pismo Beach police are searching for a suspect who allegedly committed a robbery in Shell Beach Saturday night. [Cal Coast Times]

Witnesses reported a robbery in the 2600 block of Shell Beach Road at about 9:40 p.m., according to the Pismo Beach Police Department. No one suffered any injuries during the incident, and it is unclear what, if anything, the suspect stole.

By the time officers arrived at the scene, the suspect had fled. Police describe the suspect as having been dressed in all black.

The police department has not released additional details about the alleged robbery. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

