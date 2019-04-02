Thief drags Paso Robles Rite Aid employee under his truck

April 2, 2019

A Paso Robles Rite Aid loss prevention employee chased a thief out of the drugstore Monday night, only to become trapped and dragged underneath the thief’s getaway vehicle for an entire block. [Cal Coast Times]

The Rite Aid worker survived the ordeal with a broken elbow and multiple lacerations, according to the Paso Robles Police Department. Meanwhile, the robber got away and remains on the loose.

At about 9:30 p.m., a white man in his 20s went into the Rite Aid store at Spring and 24th streets and stole items from the store. The loss prevention worker spotted the theft and chased the thief into the parking lot, where the suspect got inside a white pickup truck.

As the suspect’s vehicle drove off, the Rite Aid employee became pinned underneath the truck and was dragged from the store’s parking lot. In the 2700 block of Spring Street, the employee became dislodged from the vehicle.

Police are requesting surveillance footage of the incident from nearby businesses as they search for the suspect. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call the police department at (805) 237-6464.

