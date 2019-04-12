Front Page  »  

Three Atascadero massage parlors targeted in prostitution sting

April 12, 2019

Qin Guifang

Atascadero police, along with San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office investigators, served search warrants on Wednesday at three massage parlors in the North County city that are suspected of offering sex acts to customers and possibly being involved in human trafficking. [Cal Coast Times]

Following complaints about suspected prostitution and possible human trafficking, multiple agencies conducted an investigation into Atascadero massage parlors. Over several months, Atascadero police teamed up with San Luis Obispo police and the district attorney’s Human Trafficking Task Force to conduct code compliance checks and undercover operations at numerous massage parlors in Atascadero.

On Wednesday, investigators served warrants at three massage parlors in the 7000 and 8000 blocks of El Camino Real — Phoenix Massage, Happy Day Massage, and Zen Massage. Officers arrested one person, 39-year-old Qin Guifang, on an outstanding warrant.

Atascadero police are forwarding the case to the district attorney’s office and recommending prostitution charges against Guifang. Authorities also cited two of the businesses for labor and insurance code violations and yellow-tagged one location for building code violations relating to safety.

Police say they have not yet confirmed whether the massages parlors targeted in the investigation have been involved in human trafficking. Still, police sought help from the DA’s office in providing services like counseling and emergency housing to human trafficking victims, should they be identified.


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
pi-on

So who did the “research” on these places?


Vote Up0Vote Down 
04/12/2019 6:45 pm
smiley

Cant believe they closed 3 businesses that can actually make money in a hard scrabble place like that. What about the taxes . City employee pensions?


Vote Up3Vote Down 
04/12/2019 3:58 pm
rukidding

If they legalized marijuana that has a record of violence and crime associated wit it then certainly one would think that legal prostitution will be the next legal action taken by our politicians. Imagine the taxes they could make off of it? Between marijuana and prostitution taxes government employees should be the happiest that they could be and we may even get a couple pot holes filled.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
04/12/2019 2:45 pm
jimmy_me

Thanks. I feel much safer now. Is it too late to be a policeman? Sounds like a line of work that gets a lot of action, if you know what I mean. “Hey Friday, do you want to investigate massage parlors or go after meth dealers and gang bangers?” Easy answer.


Vote Up12Vote Down 
04/12/2019 12:48 pm
slomark

If we’d just legalize and regulate prostitution, there would not be as much of an issue with sex trafficking. I was recently in Portugal and New Zealand, both of which have legalized prostitution, and I never saw prostitutes on the street or any seedy looking places of sex work.


Our puritan ways here in America exacerbate the problems.


Lae enforcement needs to stop wasting time on consensual acts between two adults. What a waste of police resources. Just this morning I had fruit thrown at me at the SLO post office steps by a violent looking homeless person. No police on the streets of downtown SLO anymore, violent homeless doing as they wish–I suppose they are also busy planning their own massage parlor sting.


Vote Up13Vote Down 
04/12/2019 10:26 am
﻿