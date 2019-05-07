Front Page  »  

Annual Central Coast drag show, event photos

May 6, 2019

Local drag divas competed for the title of Miss or Mister Central Coast Pride 2019 last Saturday night at the Guild Hall in San Luis Obispo. Proceeds from the sold-out 3rd Annual Central Coast Pride Pageant will be used to help fund Pride in the Plaza.


