Another inmate escapes from Lompoc prison camp

May 7, 2019

Jesus Antonio Hernandez

For the second time in the span of about one month, an inmate escaped the minimum security Federal Correctional Complex in Lompoc. [Cal Coast Times]

Jesus Antonio Hernandez, 42, escaped the Lompoc prison camp on Monday, according the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

At about 10:30 a.m., guards discovered Hernandez was missing. The United States Marshals Service and local law enforcement agencies then began searching for him. [KCOY]

Hernandez was convicted in Kentucky of engaging in a continuing criminal enterprise, conspiracy to transport funds and engaging in financial transactions in criminally derived property less than $10,000. He was sentenced 27 years in prison.

Authorities describe Hernandez as Hispanic, 6 feet tall, and weighing about 200 pounds.

The minimum security facility, also known as a satellite camp, is adjacent to the medium security federal penitentiary in Lompoc. In recent years, more than a dozen inmates have walked away from the Lompoc prison camp, including Heriberto Gonzalez, a convicted marijuana dealer, who escaped last month.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
ratherbefishing

A 27 yr sentence in a minimum security prison doesn’t make sense.

https://casetext.com/case/us-v-hernandez-221

He ran a large drug trafficking biz for at least 7 yrs between Kentucky and Arizona. He was sentenced to the high end of the scale, probably because he had priors as well. But still, 27 yrs in minimum security; it’s almost certain he’d rabbit


05/07/2019 3:51 pm
Francesca Bolognini

We were paying to keep this guy locked up for 27 years, for less than $10,000 worth of goods. No mention of how much of that sentence he served, but I think he likely did taxpayers a favor. Seriously. Do you know how much we pay those facilities per head?


How many white, white collar criminals have bilked us out of literally millions, even billions of dollars and serve no time at all? This is a situation where rehabilitation would have been far cheaper, especially given that he was not convicted of any violent offense. I would rather see the likes of some of these insurance company CEOs, whose greed is killing about 30,000 Americans per year, facing life sentences – if we are going to reward our prison system profiteers with so many residents. Or how about elected officials who take large donations and then give their donors massive subsidies and deregulation for their investment?


This guy would have gotten a far lighter sentence had he had lighter skin and/or greased the right palms.. Are we really doing ourselves a favor by continuing to do such asymmetrical and selective enforcement for damage to society?


05/07/2019 1:06 pm
Stunned

Nice work Lompoc. At this rate we can cut a couple of guards by summertime with so few inmates left to “guard”!


05/07/2019 12:24 pm
