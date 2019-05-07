Front Page  »  

Report ranks SLO High as top Central Coast high school

May 7, 2019

U.S. News & World Report has released its latest state and national rankings of public high schools, in which San Luis Obispo High performs favorably, outpacing other schools in SLO and Santa Barbara counties. [Cal Coast Times]

Schools received scores of from from 0 to 100, as well as state and national rankings. U.S. News scores and ranks schools based on criteria including performance on state-mandated tests, graduation rates, participation in college-level courses and performance on college-level exams.

Private schools are excluded from the rankings because their students are not required to take the statewide accountability tests that are issued to public school students. No school in SLO County or northern Santa Barbara County cracked the top 200 schools in California nor the top 1,000 schools nationwide.

SLO High’s 91.86 score, as well its state ranking of 213 and national ranking of 1,404, were tops among local high schools. Orcutt Academy narrowly trailed SLO High with a score of 91.41 and state and national rankings of 223 and 1,481 respectively.

The scores and rankings of other Central Coast schools varied significantly. Paso Robles High (80.98), Arroyo Grande High (78.44), Morro Bay (74.35) and Nipomo High (69.47) followed SLO High and Orcutt Academy in the Central Coast rankings.

Ernest Righetti High (37.65) performed the worst among Central Coast schools. Righetti High, which ranked 10,752 out of more than 17,000 schools nationwide, was the only local campus to fall in the bottom half of the national rankings.

Below are the scores and rankings of Central Coast high schools:

San Luis Obispo High

Score: 91.86

State ranking: 213

National ranking: 1,404

 

Orcutt Academy

Score: 91.41

State ranking: 223

National ranking: 1,481

 

Paso Robles High

Score: 80.98

State ranking: 482

National ranking: 3,280

 

Arroyo Grande High

Score: 78.44

State ranking: 536

National ranking: 3,178

 

Morro Bay High

Score: 74.35

State ranking: 649

National ranking: 4,424

 

Nipomo High

Score: 69.47

State ranking: 740

National ranking: 5,265

 

Atascadero High

Score: 62.46

State ranking: 856

National ranking: 6,473

 

Pioneer Valley High

Score: 60.43

State ranking: 896

National ranking: 6,823

 

Central Coast New Tech High

Score: 58.93

State ranking: 918

National ranking: 7,082

 

Santa Maria High

Score: 52.84

State ranking: 996

National ranking: 8,132

 

Ernest Righetti High

Score: 37.65

State ranking: 1,140

National ranking: 10,752


Loading...
Related:


6
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
DPINC

I could understand Atascadero low score as its a bedroom community for slo employees …they are stuck in traffic or gone from home for many hours so they are not at home to help their children do their homework …Santa Maria would have higher scores if they taught knife sharpening and gun cleaning , target practice etc etc.. I attended Atascadero …it was like the the film Fast Times at Ridgemont High


Vote Up0Vote Down 
05/08/2019 12:08 am
DPINC

I don’t see how since slo’s high school lost it’s computers and science dept in a fire ….Arson seems to be a subject taught very well


Vote Up0Vote Down 
05/08/2019 12:04 am
Scarlet

I know that leaving Atascadero off was an oversight but I wouldn’t be surprised to see it below Righetti.


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
05/07/2019 2:24 pm
shelworth

Love the National rankings, numbers to be proud of…………….NOT!


Vote Up4Vote Down 
05/07/2019 1:24 pm
ActaNonVerba

I wonder why Righetti is so far down the dumper? Its students should be of a higher average social-economic level than those of either SM or Pioneer Valley High School. Needs investigation…


I also wonder if Mission College Preparatory outscored SLOHS?


Vote Up0Vote Down 
05/07/2019 1:02 pm
Scarlet

Hello. “Private schools are excluded …”


Vote Up3Vote Down 
05/07/2019 2:24 pm
﻿