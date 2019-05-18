Atascadero man convicted of sexually assaulting intoxicated woman

May 18, 2019

A jury convicted an Atascadero man on Friday for sexually assaulting an intoxicated woman at the Atascadero Lake Park. [Cal Coast Times]

On June 18, 2017, David E. Ardebili, 40, saw the woman walking alone and enticed her into getting into his car. He drove her to a secluded parking area at the Atascadero Lake Park where he sexually assaulted her.

He then left the victim, who he had not met before, at the Kmart parking lot in Atascadero.

After two days of deliberations, the jury found Ardebili guilty of felony attempted sexual penetration of an intoxicated victim and of misdemeanor assault.

He is scheduled for sentencing on June 17.

