Hundreds gather at abortion rights rally in SLO

May 22, 2019

Several hundred people gathered in front of the San Luis Obispo Superior Court on Tuesday for a rally in response to the recent wave of anti-abortion legislation that has been passed in several states. [Cal Coast Times]

The local rally was organized by the SLO Women’s March as part of a national movement to “Stop the Bans.” Rallies and marches were held across the nation as part of a defense of abortion rights, legalized in the United States by the 1973 Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade.

Last week, Missouri lawmakers voted to make most abortions illegal after eight weeks of pregnancy, joining a tide of anti-abortion legislation in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Kentucky, and Ohio. The new laws are seen as an attempt by anti-abortion advocates to get the issue before the Supreme Court and overturn Roe v. Wade.

A group of right to life activists also participated in the SLO rally. While most of the protestors were peaceful, a pro-life participant called those who support abortion rights murderers while a pro-abortion attendee called a pro-life supporter sexist.


rukidding

At the same time I would have to assume that al of these people are then 100% in support of the death penalty?


05/22/2019 6:19 pm
Nuclearlogic

“I’ve noticed that everyone who is for abortion has already been born.”


― Ronald Reagan


05/22/2019 6:09 pm
Mitch C

If you don’t have to have an abortion don’t have sex. Choices have consequences.


05/22/2019 5:52 pm
deepsea

The “choice” to kill another human being is not a Constitutional right.


05/22/2019 5:23 pm
mercut1469

Why weren’t there thousands of protesters. As a long time libertarian, I believe that what goes on between a woman and her doctor or significant other is completely her business. I read a book many years ago named Freakonmics. One of its principle thesis was that Roe v. Wade was partially responsible for the precipitous drop in crime some 18 years later—1991—after the passage. Totally believable. Let’s eliminate a bunch of kids who grow up unwanted and badly cared for.


05/22/2019 5:02 pm
pi-on

“Why weren’t there thousands of protesters?”


They would’ve been there but they were aborted.


05/22/2019 5:47 pm
Rambunctious

And the times they are a changin…..


05/22/2019 4:47 pm
﻿