Mother accused of snatching Santa Maria toddler

May 15, 2019

Santa Maria police are asking for help from the public in finding a 2-year-old boy who disappeared after his mother drove off with him. [Cal Coast Times]

The father of two-year-old Robert David Laverdure, Jr. brought the child from Arizona to visit his mother, Catrina Gonzalez. Without the father’s permission, Gonzalez drove off with the boy in a white Chevy Colorado with a white truck bed, according to the Santa Maria Police Department. Their current whereabouts are unknown.

Police describe Gonzalez as Hispanic, with brown eyes, and blonde hair with pink highlights and black tips. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds.

Gonzalez has a full sleeve tattoo on her left arm, as well as nose, lip and left eyebrow piercings. Gonzalez was last seen wearing a black blouse, black pants, and black boots.

Laverdure, Jr. has brown hair and brown eyes. He is 34 inches tall and weighs 40 pounds. The boy was last seen wearing sandals, a burgundy or camouflage shirt, and Paw Patrol pants with stripes.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about Gonzalez and Laverdure, Jr.’s whereaboutsto call the police department at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2277.

