Semi truck crashes at Santa Margarita onramp

May 28, 2019

A semi truck drove off Highway 101, crashed into a guard rail and landed partially in a ditch near Santa Margarita Tuesday morning, prompting a partial highway closure, according to the CHP. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 3:18 a.m., the driver was headed northbound when he crashed near the Santa Margarita offramp. Authorities closed one lane of the highway, as well as the offramp, as they worked to cut the guardrail from the truck.

No one was injured in the crash. An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

