Beverly Hills bans tobacco sales, the first in the United States

June 5, 2019

The Beverly Hills City Council formally adopted an ordinance on Tuesday that will prohibit the retail sale of tobacco products. [CNBC]

It is believed the move makes Beverly Hills the first city in the United States to enact such a ban. The prohibition on selling tobacco products applies to the retail sale of cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, chewing tobacco and electronic cigarettes sold in gas stations, convenience stores, pharmacies and grocery stores. The ordinance exempts high-end cigar lounges and hotels.

Council members approved the first-of-its-kind ordinance on a 5-0 vote. The ban will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.

“Allowing tobacco products to be sold in the city increases access to these harmful and dangerous products and does not promote the city’s image as a healthy city,” the Beverly Hills ordinance states.

Councilwoman Lili Bose said at Tuesday’s meeting that banning tobacco sales is in line with Beverly Hills’ reputation as a healthy place. Bose and Mayor John Mirisch said they expect other Southern California cities to follow suit with their own bans.

Years ago, the city of San Luis Obispo led the way with anti-smoking regulations, becoming the first city to ban smoking inside public buildings.

Some retailers opposed the Beverly Hills ban, arguing it would shift tobacco sales to nearby jurisdictions like Los Angeles and West Hollywood and that it would hurt small businesses in Beverly Hills.


Rambunctious

If the Hollywood film community would join suit we would see a huge drop in adolescent smokers…maybe then they can make films without guns too….maybe they can be more civic minded and responsible….for a change….


06/05/2019 3:53 pm
DPINC

But its okay to do tons of coke and smoke weed of course LOL and drink lots of booze


06/05/2019 1:50 pm
LameCommenter

Yeah, and next they'll ban two per cent milk because it's more harmful than skim milk, then soy milk, then….. books maybe next?


I don't smoke, never have, hardly know anybody who does, but the hair stands up on the back of my neck when this sort of Nazi thing is forced onto a populace by some town council. Quo vadis, libertum?


06/05/2019 12:07 pm
Francesca Bolognini

I see your point, but wonder if this might not help to slow the number of younger addicts. Adults will have no problem acquiring products elsewhere, but children will find it at least a bit harder to get their hands on. Not impossible, but at least a bit less accessible. Would be interesting to find out what effect it does have.


One should hardly be surprised about Nazi behavior from the Beverly Hills establishment, given the amount of profiling that likely on there…….


06/05/2019 3:41 pm
﻿