Coastal Commission wants to ban off-road vehicles from the Oceano Dunes

June 26, 2019

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The California Coastal Commission is considering settling the decades-long dispute over usage of the Oceano Dunes by the outright banning off-road vehicle riding on the South County beach.

On July 11, the Coastal Commission plans to discuss staff’s proposal at a meeting in San Luis Obispo. Coastal Commission staff has determined off-highway vehicle (OHV) use at the Oceano Dunes is untenable in the long-term, and the state park must transition to usages that are less intensive, according to a recently released report.

“The bottom line in staff’s view is that the park and coastal development permit cannot continue to operate as it has in the past,” the report says. “Put simply, in staff’s view a park that is fully consistent with on-the-ground realities, and with coastal resource protection requirements, does not include OHV use.”

The report cites a variety of environmental, as well as “tribal concerns,” as justification for removing vehicles from the beach.

In the short-term, there could be immediate reductions in the amount of off-road vehicle use and camping at the Oceano Dunes. Coastal Commission staff is recommending commissioners amend the Oceano Dunes operating permit to ban night riding, fence off more area, reduce the amount of RVs by 30 percent and implement other measures aimed at eventually eliminating off-road vehicle traffic on the dunes.

The Coastal Commission staff is supportive of continuing to allow reduced street-legal vehicle camping on a portion of the dunes.

“Street-legal vehicle camping on a limited portion of the beach may be able to provide a unique, lower-cost, overnight coastal camping opportunity that ties into the history of the park and continues its rich camping tradition, but with a significantly reduced impact on sensitive coastal resources and surrounding communities,” the report says.

Friends of Oceano Dunes, which has battled in and out of court to keep the park accessible to off-road vehicles, is vowing to fight the Coastal Commission’s plan.

“The Coastal Commission is about to ruin your holidays at the Oceano Dunes. Summer vacations will be taking a big hit too!” Friends of Oceano Dunes stated in a Facebook post.

In a video accompanying the Facebook post, Friends of Oceano Dunes President Jim Suty called on members of the organization to attend the July 11 meeting and speak out against the move toward banning vehicles from the park.

“It’s time for us to roll up our sleeves and fight,”  Suty said. “It’s death by a thousand fence posts, and we’re going to lose the park over time unless something drastically changes.”

In addition, business stakeholders formed a group to address the economic impact of the Coastal Commission’s plan and to advocate for continued use of the off-road vehicle park, according to a statement from the South County Chambers of Commerce.

An economic impact report completed last year by a consulting firm found that, between July 2016 and Sept. 2017, the Oceano Dunes park area generated a total of $243 million for the San Luis Obispo County economy. The study, conducted by South Lake Tahoe-based SMG Consulting, found most visitors to the Oceano Dunes area travel from outside of SLO County. These visitors spent an estimated $158 million directly on travel expenditures, with the visits generating a total of 3,300 jobs.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
laftch

Welcome to the “New Progressive State of California” reality.


06/26/2019 3:19 pm
DocT

I have a compromise arrangement I’d like to float here:


don’t shut down the dunes! Just raise fees and require permits and special licenses for a limited number of campers. Make it so only the rich can afford to play there.


Also, create a department….perhaps a sub-department of State Parks, or Fish and Game….and task that department with driving all over the dunes in ATV’s in order to check people’s paperwork, test bodily fluids and breath and see if there are any violations or other means of getting people to pay more to play on the dunes.


This is a win/win/win type of thing. Local government wins. The environment wins. People who don’t like the idea of other people having fun on the dunes win.


Most of all, local business wins. Because if they shut down the dunes all the way, tax revenue would drop necessitating raised taxes on local business in order to keep the money flowing into local government.


By forcing the rich to pay more, and only allowing those who can afford to pay access to the dunes, local businesses won’t have to pay that much more in taxes! Yay!


Now it’s a quadruple winner of an idea!


06/26/2019 2:12 pm
DocT

It doesn’t matter what the problem is….big or small, there is always a simple 3 part answer for any and all problems:


1. government and only government can “fix” it

2. Raise taxes, fines, fees, licenses.

3. Restrict freedom.


all problems are solved in this manner. Take the Oceano Dunes for example:


Government will shut them down. People will be restricted from visiting the dunes, riding motorcycles, off-road vehicles, etc. The local economy will suffer, which means local government will suffer, which means taxes, fees, fines etc. will be raised.


Problem solved! Easy! Now everyone is happy….except folks who wanted to use the dunes.


06/26/2019 12:04 pm
nazbol gang

Open a dispensary on the dunes


06/26/2019 11:42 am
oldtimer

I wonder what the economic toll in regard to deaths, lawsuits, environmental damage etc annual accrual financially is compared to money generated states. That’s alot of cash for a state park to generate annual and for the 5 cities; including many jobs I’d think too. Human life stated NPR in america is valued at 3 million plus if I recall, in regard to lawsuites.


06/26/2019 11:29 am
Rich in MB

We don’t need them Valley Folks dragging all their CO2 spewing Off road vehicles to our Central Coast…let them move out of California like everyone else that’s a tax payer. And those millions in Tax revenue and Jobs, hey…if we love the Green New Deal, then we should love shutting down the Dunes. If you want to talk the talk…it’s time to watch the dollars and Jobs walk the walk right out of town.


06/26/2019 10:41 am
