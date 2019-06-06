Grass fire burns 900 acres in California Valley

June 6, 2019

A week after a fire burned about 900 acres in the California Valley, another blaze broke out in the eastern San Luis Obispo County area on Wednesday and has burned 400 acres, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]

Shortly before 11 a.m., the fire was spotted burning along Boulder Creek Road near Belmont Trial off Highway 58. As of about 2:40 p.m., the blaze is 60 percent contained.

Santa Margarita and Atascadero firefighters are assisting Cal Fire personnel with battling the blaze.

Dark smoke may be visible Wednesday throughout eastern SLO County.

Last Wednesday evening, a fire broke out near Belmont Trail and spread largely because of windy conditions, burning mostly grass.

