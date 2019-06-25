Santa Maria gunman allegedly killed his wife and son

June 24, 2019

The gunman who shot and killed two elderly men at a Santa Maria mobile home park on Friday is also believed to have killed his wife and son, according to police. [Cal Coast Times]

Police found the bodies of the suspected gunman, Claude Adams, 64, as well as Sherry Adams, 65, and Seth Adams, 33, inside a burnt trailer. Though investigators say they believe Claude Adams killed his wife and son, it is unclear how Claude, Sherry and Seth Adams died.

Their deaths were preceded by Claude Adams shooting and killing Kurt Bracke, 70, and Richard Hanen, 78, in the golf clubhouse area of Casa Grande Senior Mobile Estates. Detectives have determined Adams had an ongoing dispute with Bracke and Hanen, and he was being evicted from the mobile home park as a result of the dispute.

After shooting Bracke and Hanen, Adams returned to his mobile home. An explosion occurred, and a fire broke out, destroying the mobile home, as well as neighboring units.

The Santa Barbara County coroner has yet to confirm the identities of the three individuals found dead inside the burnt mobile home. Sheriff’s Detective Coroner Biedenger is requesting relatives of Claude, Sherry and Seth Adams contact him as soon as possible at (805) 681-4145.

Likewise, Santa Maria police detectives request that anyone who has information about the case call Detective Dix at (805) 928-3781 ext. 2424.

Loading...