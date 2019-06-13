Shandon fire burns 2,000 acres

June 13, 2019

The vegetation fire scorching an area around Shandon has burned 2,000 acres and is 75 percent contained, as of late Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire. [Cal Coast Times]

At about 1 p.m. Wednesday, the McMillan Fire was reported burning east of McMillan Canyon Road along Highway 46. Breezy conditions helped spread the blaze.

The McMillan Fire caused a shutdown of a section of Highway 46 for several hours. The highway has since reopened.

Crews will be working on the fire line throughout the day and into Thursday evening. Good weather conditions are now assisting firefighters.

