Sheriff’s office employee identified as victim of crash with Cal Poly student
June 14, 2019
The 43-year-old Los Osos man who died in a crash early Wednesday morning that also killed a Cal Poly student was Anthony Au, a cook for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office. [Cal Coast Times]
At about 2:30 a.m., Nicole Scalone, a Cal Poly senior, was driving the wrong way Highway 101. Scalone’s Ford Fiesta crashed head-on into Au’s Honda Civic, according to the CHP.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts, yet they both died as a result of the injuries they suffered in the collision. Investigators are awaiting autopsy results and have yet to determine whether drugs or alcohol factored into the crash.
Au worked as a cook for the sheriff’s office for the last three years, the agency said in a Facebook post.
“Everyone who has worked alongside Anthony is grieving the loss of both a good man and friend,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Our thoughts and prayers are with Anthony’s family and friends during this difficult time.”
Scalone was a business administration student from Bellevue, Washington, who was set to graduate this weekend. Cal Poly plans to award Scalone’s degree posthumously.
An investigation into the crash is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines