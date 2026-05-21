Bicyclist struck and killed in Edna Valley
May 20, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A driver struck and killed a bicyclist in the Edna Valley area on Wednesday.
Shortly after noon, a caller reported the crash at the intersection of Orcutt and Tiffany Ranch roads, according to the CHP. Emergency personnel arrived at the scene and attempted life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.
Officials are withholding the identity of the victim.
Following the crash, the CHP advised drivers to expect delays in the area and to choose an alternate route.
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