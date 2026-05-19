Atascadero man charged with manslaughter following fatal crash

May 18, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 66-year-old man who hit and killed a pedestrian walking to work in Atascadero on Dec. 1, 2025 is now facing a manslaughter charges, according to the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office.

Shortly after 10 a.m. on Dec. 1, 66-year-old Gary Tipton of Atascadero attempted to turn onto the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp at San Anselmo Road when he struck a woman who was walking in the crosswalk. The victim, 69-year-old Rachel Hoffman of Atascadero, died at the scene.

Prosecutors charged Tipton with misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter and for failing to yield the right of way in March. Tipton pleaded not guilty to both charges at his arraignment hearing on April 20.

Tipton is scheduled for a pretrial hearing on June 8.

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