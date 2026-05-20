Fiery crash on Highway 101 in Pismo Beach backs up traffic
May 20, 2026
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fiery crash on Highway 101 in Pismo Beach backed up traffic in South County on Wednesday morning.
Shortly before 10 a.m., a Mini Cooper crashed and caught on fire on northbound Highway 101 near Wadsworth Avenue, according to Cal Fire. The crash blocked both lanes of the northbound highway.
Authorities temporarily diverted traffic off the highway at Wadsworth Avenue. They fully reopened the highway by 11 a.m.
It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries as a result of the crash.
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