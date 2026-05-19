Will SLO County partisan politics interfere with public safety?

May 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

During a San Luis Obispo County District 2 supervisor candidate forum in Cayucos on Saturday, candidates Jim Dantona and Michael Woody answered dozens of questions from community members, including a question about working with SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow, according to multiple people at the event.

Dantona said that because of comments Dow has made in the past, he did not see himself having any relationship with the SLO County District Attorney’s Office. Dantona wants U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement kept out of the county, while Dow supports arresting immigrants and anyone else who violates the law.

Throughout the debate, Dantona promoted his political connections.

Second to respond, Woody said that partisanship aside, I can work with anyone. Woody promoted his background in planning and engineering during the forum.

Dantona is a Democrat while Woody has no party preference. Even so, Dantona sent out a mailer painting Woody as a “true Republican,” based on an interview Woody did in 2018, when he was a Republican.

In 2019, Woody changed his affiliation to no party preference.

“We should have working relationships with everyone regardless of political affiliations,” Woody said before referring to Dantona’s mailer as a slanderous hit piece.

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