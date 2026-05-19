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Will SLO County partisan politics interfere with public safety?

May 19, 2026

District Attorney Dan Dow

By KAREN VELIE

During a San Luis Obispo County District 2 supervisor candidate forum in Cayucos on Saturday, candidates Jim Dantona and Michael Woody answered dozens of questions from community members, including a question about working with SLO County District Attorney Dan Dow, according to multiple people at the event.

Dantona said that because of comments Dow has made in the past, he did not see himself having any relationship with the SLO County District Attorney’s Office. Dantona wants U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement kept out of the county, while Dow supports arresting immigrants and anyone else who violates the law.

Throughout the debate, Dantona promoted his political connections.

Second to respond, Woody said that partisanship aside, I can work with anyone. Woody promoted his background in planning and engineering during the forum.

Dantona is a Democrat while Woody has no party preference. Even so, Dantona sent out a mailer painting Woody as a “true Republican,” based on an interview Woody did in 2018, when he was a Republican.

In 2019, Woody changed his affiliation to no party preference.

“We should have working relationships with everyone regardless of political affiliations,” Woody said before referring to Dantona’s mailer as a slanderous hit piece.

 


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#WakeUp

#WalkAway


#Vote4Woody


#NEVERVoteDemoNcratAgain


0

Dantona is beyond over his head with this run for office. He believed by politicizing the office and following the “guidance” of gibson, fulks, hill and others that he was guaranteed the job. Hopefully those of his supporters that still have a brain in their head will see that he can’t make a move without stepping on his ____, and support Woody who will work with EVERYONE!


4

Shocking a candidate for supervisor would think it’s okay for a supervisor to not have a relationship with a COUNTY DAY. More shocking is to consider anyone regardless of party would vote for a candidate that has no issue sharing such absurdity. His political connections that he brags may not be in the central coasts best interest.


He is a so cal transplant a few years back from Los Angeles and was on the inside of Los Angeles “politics” – the central coast doesn’t benefit from having Los Angeles political shenanigans infiltrate local politics and governance – the City of SLO is a disaster thanks to Southern California transplant Litchtig and the grifters that followed her to exploit the central coast with a red carpet. Think before you vote.


12

Dantona is a greasy weasel.


12

While Dow supports arresting immigrants and anyone else who violates the law.” Was that intentional or just carelessness, that you left out the word, “illegal” before immigrants?


5

Every time Dantona opens his mouth, he seems to sink a little lower. How do you not work with the DA when you’re a county supervisor? Who would admit something like that in a public forum?


21

You are spot on! Dantona has politicized a non-partisan elected office, and Democratic politicians are publicly supporting him. If elected, no doubt, he will fall in line and take his orders from them. It is time to keep the Democratic, Republican, and other parties out of non-partisan offices. We need someone who is not beholden to any political party and is only beholden to the people.


22
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