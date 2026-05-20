Deputies found evidence in search for Kristin Smart’s remains

May 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

During a search for the remains of murder victim Kristin Smart at the Arroyo Grande home of the mother of her killer Paul Flores, deputies recovered several pieces of evidence they are currently analyzing, according to a San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office press release.

In 2022, a jury found that Flores murdered Kristin Smart in 1996 during an attempted rape following a Cal Poly frat party. After the party, Flores helped escort Smart back to her dorm room. She was never seen again and her body was never found.

On May 6, investigators served a search warrant at Susan Flores’ home on the 500 block of East Branch Street. Detectives utilized a number of investigative resources and techniques, including ground penetrating radar and soil vapor science. Soil scientists identified an area along the side yard that showed the possible presence of human remains.

On May 8, investigators secured an additional search warrant to excavate that area. Searchers removed large concrete pavers along the side yard and then carefully sifting through the excavated soil for any evidence related to Smart.

During the search of the property, investigators recovered several items considered evidentiary in nature. Those items are currently being analyzed as part of the ongoing investigation.

No human remains were recovered during the excavation.

“The Sheriff’s Office remains fully committed to finding Kristin and bringing her home to her family,” according to the press release.

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