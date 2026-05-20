Atascadero man charged with having sex with a child

May 19, 2026

By KAREN VELIE

A 29-year-old Atascadero man is in jail after a friend allegedly caught him having sexual intercourse with a child 10 years old or younger on Sunday evening, according to a family member.

At approxamatly 8 p.m., the friend called law enforcement to report Logan David Morrison for allegedly having sex with a young girl. Atascadero police officers arrested Morrison and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail, where he is being held without bail, according to the jail website.

Morrison is facing two felony counts of sexual intercourse/sodomy of a victim 10 years old or younger and two felony charges of lewd act with child under 14 years.

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